Trump Speaks Out Against Mail-In Voting in November’s Election

President Donald Trump said he opposes mail-in voting in November’s general election, shutting down concerns that the coronavirus pandemic would keep people away from the polls.

“No, because I think a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting,” said Trump. “I think people should vote with ID, voter ID. I think voter ID is very important, and the reason they don’t want voter ID is because they intend to cheat.”

“It shouldn’t be mail-in voting,” he added. “It should be you go to a booth and you proudly display yourself. You don’t send it in the mail where people can pick up — all sorts of bad things can happen…by the time it gets in and is tabulated.”

"The general election will happen on November 3," Trump says, adding that he doesn't trust mail-in voting and wants Americans to vote in person with ID https://t.co/b9FtmY5sM4 pic.twitter.com/tJ6IRur7eC — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2020

Experts believe the pandemic could contribute to a decline in voting registrations if rules are not amended.

“There is no doubt this is going to have a negative impact on turnout. It is critical that we act now to minimize that negative impact,” said Wendy Weiser, vice president of the Democracy Project at the Brennan Center for Justice.

Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, also weighed in.

“Churches are not able to activate congregants, campuses are not mobilizing students, advocates are not knocking on doors and action needs to be taken to ensure that we capture who are eligible to vote,” she said.