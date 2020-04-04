Jared And Ivanka Are Likely Profiting From The Coronavirus Crisis

During a discussion on MSNBC’s AM Joy, Joy Reid and journalist David Cay Johnston said it would be “naive” to think that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump weren’t profiting – or at least trying to profit – from the coronavirus crisis wreaking havoc across the globe.

“The suspicion a lot of people have when Jared steps forward and gets himself involved is what is in it for him?” Reid asked. “Just from your reporting, is there any way that the Kushner conglomerate – he and Ivanka – could be making money off of any of this?”

Johnston responded, “To think that Donald Trump, who has been a grifter his whole life and a con man, aren’t somehow in the family coming up with benefits to this would be naive at the least.”

Reid even suggested that the Trump family will likely try to find a way to enrich themselves off the recently enacted stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by the president.

Video:

Joy Reid discusses the likelihood that the Trump family is seeking to profit from the coronavirus crisis. #ctl #p2 #amjoy pic.twitter.com/g68c80abyz — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) April 4, 2020

The Trump family is corrupt from top to bottom

The Trump administration is already facing an investigation for political interference in the U.S. stockpile after Jared Kushner claimed the stockpile is “ours” instead of the states. The HHS website was quickly altered to reflect his comments.

Earlier in the week, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that discussions have already started on a possible commission to investigate the president’s incompetent coronavirus response, which has likely led to a larger and more deadly U.S. outbreak than necessary.

This is just the tip of the ice berg when it comes to getting to the bottom of Trump’s abuse of power.

Time and again, Donald Trump has been happy to use his position to turn a profit, whether it’s raking in cash from foreign trips or overcharging the Secret Service to stay at his properties.

For a man without a shred of humanity, it’s no surprise that he and his family would try to cash in on a deadly pandemic.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter