Trump Melts Down During Saturday Coronavirus Briefing And Begs For The Economy To Reopen

Trump had a meltdown at the Saturday coronavirus briefing, and in between attacking the media and governors, pleaded for the economy to “reopen.”

Trump said, “So let me be extremely clear about one point. We will move heaven and Earth to safeguard our great American citizens. We will continue to use every power, every authority, every single resource we’ve got to keep our people healthy, safe, secure, and to get this thing over with. We want to finish this war. We want to get back to work. We have to open our country again. We have to open our country again. We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months. We’re going to open our country again. This country wasn’t meant for few were. Few were. But we have to open our country again.”

Video:

Trump is now having a total meltdown, waving his hands, and pleading that the country has to "reopen" again. pic.twitter.com/LNWWL7w1UG — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 4, 2020

It is Trump’s fault that the economy is basically shut down. The president refused to act when he had 70 days of advanced warning about the coronavirus, and now that the virus is hitting the United States harder than any other nation, he wants to speed up sending everyone back to work in a bid to save his reelection campaign.

Trump’s rush to reopen the economy has nothing to do with public health. It is all about the reality that if the economy is struggling in November, it is a virtual certainty that Trump will lose to Joe Biden.

