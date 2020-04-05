Rudy Giuliani Is Trump’s Personal Coronavirus Science Adviser

Rudy Giuliani has gone from acting as Trump’s personal lawyer to acting as his science adviser who is pushing unproven coronavirus treatments.

The Washington Post reported:

Rudolph W. Giuliani, who was in the center of the impeachment storm earlier this year as an unpaid private attorney for President Trump, has cast himself in a new role: as personal science adviser to a president eager to find ways to short circuit the coronavirus epidemic.

In one-on-one phone calls with Trump, Giuliani said, he has been touting the use of an anti-malarial drug cocktail that has shown some early promise in treating covid-19, but whose effectiveness has not yet been proved. He said he now spends his days on the phone with doctors, coronavirus patients and hospital executives promoting the treatment, which Trump has also publicly lauded.

Trump has been floating numerous unproven treatments and cures. The President has been described as hoping for a miracle cure to save his presidency, and it turns out that Donald Trump is getting his bad science advice from the same person who gives him terrible legal advice.

Donald Trump had to be presented with the possibility of 2.2 million American deaths before he backed off his desire to open the economy back up by Easter. Since he extended the federal social distancing guidelines, he has gone back to ignoring the scientists and experts while trusting Rudy Giuliani who is not a scientist to an expert on pandemics.

Trump is ignoring the experts and counting on Rudy Giuliani to save the country from the coronavirus.

