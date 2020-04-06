Boris Johnson Downplayed The Coronavirus, Now He’s In Intensive Care

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson downplayed the coronavirus and shook hands with COVID-19 patients, now he has the virus and is in intensive care.

Via CNN:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, 10 Downing Street said.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Yesterday’s statement that Johnson was going to the hospital as a precaution was clearly a lie. People with the coronavirus can deteriorate rapidly, but Johnson has gone from mild symptoms to a precautionary hospital visit, to intensive care.



Johnson is the first example of a leader who didn’t take the virus seriously and is now in intensive care, but the odds are that he won’t be the last. It is now a fact that nations that did not act quickly when confronted with the coronavirus are struggling to contain their outbreak more than those who did.

Boris Johnson, like Donald Trump, was slow to act, and he finds himself in the ICU because he put politics first and downplayed a pandemic.

