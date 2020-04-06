Ohio Democrat Wants Trump Prosecuted for Crimes Against Humanity

An Ohio lawmaker wants to prosecute President Donald Trump for crimes against humanity. The Democrat has called on The Hague to take action over Trump’s hydroxychloroquine claims.

“I can’t take it anymore,” Ohio state Rep. Tavia Galonski said on Twitter.

“I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow.”

Galonski cited the President’s Sunday press conference where he once again touted the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in fighting Covid-19.

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

“Today’s press conference was the last straw,” Galonski said.

“I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one.”

Galonski’s suggestion would see Trump charged by the International Criminal Court (ICC). It is not clear whether the court would consider the referral.

Trump has repeatedly argued that hydroxychloroquine can treat Coronavirus but the drug has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for the disease

He mentioned the drug again on Sunday, prompting Galonski’s tweet.

“What do you have to lose?” Trump asked.

“I’m not looking at it one way or another. But we want to get out of this. If it does work, it would be a shame if we didn’t do it early.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci has advised against using the drug. He has repeatedly explained that the evidence is anecdotal.

“The data are really just at best suggestive,” Fauci told CBS.

“There have been cases that show there may be an effect, and there are others to show there’s no effect.”

Fauci reportedly clashed with Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro about hydroxychloroquine in the White House Situation Room. Navarro defended himself on Monday.

“My qualifications in terms of looking at the science is that I’m a social scientist. I have a Ph. D, I understand how to read studies,” Navarro told CNN.

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter