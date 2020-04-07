Adam Schiff Is Ready To Drop The Hammer On Trump’s Family Of Grifters

6.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Tuesday that he won’t let Donald Trump and his family of grifters anywhere near the money in the coronavirus stimulus package.

As the Democratic lawmaker said during an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, the money is meant to help workers in the middle of a pandemic, not enrich the First Family.

“This is to save the jobs of workers throughout the country, small business owners and others,” Rep. Schiff said. “It is not to be used as a slush fund for Donald Trump or the First Family.”

Rep. Schiff said:

It gets back to something the president said when the Republicans first proposed the $500 billion fund with no oversight. He said, ‘I will be the oversight.’ That’s what Donald Trump wants. He wants the freedom to reward friends in industry, punish enemies in industry. And this gives him basically a half a trillion dollar hammer, or a half a trillion dollar pot of gold to distribute as he would like. That’s not its intended purpose. This is to save the jobs of workers throughout the country, small business owners and others. It is not to be used as a slush fund for Donald Trump or the first family. And so that oversight is critical. It’s critical to keeping people’s jobs. But the rest of the oversight is critical to making sure that the health care system continues to function as it should.

The grifting never stops, so the oversight shouldn’t either

Since day one, Donald Trump and his family have been enriching themselves at the expense of taxpayers, whether it’s raking in cash from foreign trips or overcharging the Secret Service to stay at Trump properties.

Now the president and his family are chomping at the bit to get their hands on some of the money in stimulus package meant to help the American people as their lives get turned upside down by a global pandemic.

This episode shows that the First Family’s grifting will never stop. Neither should aggressive oversight by House Democrats.

