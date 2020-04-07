Jared Kushner’s Coronavirus Task Force Has To Abandon War Room After Coronavirus Exposure

Jared Kushner had to abandon his coronavirus task force headquarters after someone there tested positive for the virus.

NBC News reported:

A critical White House unit that is getting, shipping and distributing goods to fight the spread of the coronavirus has been ordered to vacate its war room and begin working remotely after a “partner” of the group tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email that Federal Emergency Management Agency officials sent to staff members late Monday night.

The “Conference Center” is a war room set up in the FEMA complex in Washington where Admiral John Polowczyk’s supply chain unit, a sub-task force within Vice President Mike Pence’s larger task force that has gotten particular attention from presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, works to find and allocate personal protective equipment and other materials needed to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Trump falsely claimed that his daughter Ivanka has created 15 million jobs, while his son in law is having to manage the coronavirus task force that he is leading from home because their offices have been exposed to the virus.

Donald Trump has battering America with incompetence and ineptitude for so many years that is is easy to become numb and treat it as the new normal, but Trump’s daughter and son-in-law are in no way qualified for the roles that they are playing in this crisis.

America is the world leader in coronavirus because of Donald Trump’s failed leadership.

Trump’s incompetence is getting people killed, and his reliance on his kids instead of the experts is why.

