Trump Flat Out Calls It A ‘Terrible Thing’ To Make It Easier To Vote

During Tuesday’s coronavirus propaganda briefing, Donald Trump tore into a nonsensical rant about mail-in and early voting that only underscores how terrified he is of every American having the chance to cast a ballot.

On the subject of mail-in voting specifically, Trump said, “You get thousands and thousands of people sitting in somebody’s living room signing ballots all over the place.”

Of course, Trump was just making stuff up, but he didn’t stop there. He also accused election officials – without a shred of evidence – of dumping “thousands of mail-in ballots.”

“I’ll tell you what – I don’t have to tell you, you can look at the statistics,” the president said. “There’s a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting.”

Trump just completely makes shit up to try and make it seem as though mail-in voting enables cheating (there’s no evidence it does) pic.twitter.com/bsUjFy787p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2020

Trump said:

You get thousands and thousands of people sitting in somebody’s living room signing ballots all over the place. No. I think that mail-in voting is a terrible thing. I think if you vote, you should go. And even the concept of early voting is not the greatest because a lot of things happen, but it’s okay. But you should go and you should vote. I think you should go and you should vote. You look at what they do where they grab thousands of mail-in ballots and they dump it. I’ll tell you what – I don’t have to tell you, you can look at the statistics. There’s a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting.

Trump’s word salad about mail-in voting comes a day after conservatives in the U.S. Supreme Court and in Wisconsin took a whack at voting rights, blocking efforts to delay the primary or at least give the state’s voters an opportunity to get a mail-in ballot.

As a result, folks in Wisconsin are crowded together in long lines to cast their votes in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

Republicans are terrified of all Americans voting

Let’s be clear: Republicans know that there is no such thing as rampant voter fraud. It simply isn’t a widespread problem in the United States.

In fact, the most recent high profile example of vote tampering came from a Republican operative in North Carolina who tried to steal an election for a GOP congressional candidate in 2018.

What Trump and his loyalists do recognize, though, is that they do well when fewer people vote. The president himself admitted as much in recent days.

So as America marches closer to another presidential election, the MAGA world is trying to nip in the bud any discussion about expanding the use of mail-in ballots in the middle of a deadly and contagious pandemic.

