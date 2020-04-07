Reporter Calls Out Trump In Mid Lie During Coronavirus Briefing

Trump told reporters that he was going to put a hold on WHO funding, and then moments later tried to deny it, but a reporter called him out.

Trump said, “They should have known, and they probably did know. So we’ll be looking into that carefully. And we’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it. And we’re going to see. It’s a great thing if it works, but when they call every shot wrong, that’s no good.”

Video of Trump saying he is putting a hold on funding:

Trump announces that he is putting a hold on WHO funding during the coronavirus pandemic because he is mad that they disagreed with him on his coronavirus travel ban, that he did after foreign travelers arrived. pic.twitter.com/97K0HbyTAr — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 7, 2020

The President was later asked if it was a good idea to block WHO funding during a pandemic, and he answered, “No, maybe not. I’m not saying I’m going to do it, but we’re going look at it.”

Reporter, “You did say that you were going to do it.”

Trump denied what he just said, “No, I didn’t. I said we’re going look at it. We’re going investigate it. We’re going look at it. But we will look at ending funding, yeah. Because you know what? They called it wrong.”

Video of Trump denying it:

Trump tried to claim that he didn’t say what he had just said moments earlier, and somebody in the briefing room called him out on it.

He did make a big production out of blocking funding to the World Health Organization during a global pandemic, and when he got busted, he tried to claim that it never happened. It is impossible for a president to lead during a national crisis when he can’t keep his stories straight for more than 15 minutes.

