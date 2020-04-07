Trump Urges Wisconsin Voters to Support Conservative Justice After SCOTUS Allows Elections to Continue

1.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Hours after Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday ruled 4-2 that the state’s elections could move forward, overruling Governor Tony Evers’s (D) executive decision to postpone the election amid concerns about in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump urged Wisconsin voters to support a conservative Supreme Court justice on the ballot.

“The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that tomorrow’s election will proceed as scheduled. VOTE for Justice Daniel Kelly tomorrow, and be safe!” the president wrote on Twitter.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that tomorrow’s election will proceed as scheduled. VOTE for Justice Daniel Kelly tomorrow, and be safe! https://t.co/rYkcxaae1k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

In another tweet, Trump said Kelly is “Tough on Crime, loves your Military, Vets, Farmers, & will save your 2nd Amendment.”

Vote today, Tuesday, for highly respected Republican, Justice Daniel Kelly. Tough on Crime, loves your Military, Vets, Farmers, & will save your 2nd Amendment. A BIG VOTE! https://t.co/1FPYjzZCoH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Trump’s announcement came as Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged voters to exercise their rights as safely as possible.

“As a black man, I know that people have died for the right to vote. This is very important to our entire country. And if people are going to go out there and vote, then please do it as safely as possible — maintain 6 feet,” he said. “Please, especially in Wisconsin consider wearing a cloth facial covering to protect your neighbor.”

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced his campaign would not try to get out the vote, citing safety concerns.

“Let’s be clear: Holding this election amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may very well prove deadly,” he said.

Members of the National Guard have been dispatched to staff the polls amid a poll worker shortage.