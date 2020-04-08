Majority of Registered Voters Says Obama Would Handle Coronavirus Better Than Trump

According to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, a majority of registered voters believe that former President Barack Obama would do a better job at handling the coronavirus pandemic than President Donald Trump. The survey was conducted between April 3 and April 5 and had 1,900 respondents.

Among the survey’s findings:

52 percent of respondents said they believe Obama would have handled the crisis better than Trump compared to 38 percent who said otherwise.

50 percent of respondents said they believe Trump has not done enough to handle the outbreak; 38 percent said otherwise. Four percent said the administration is doing too much.

54 percent of respondents voiced their disapproval for Trump’s overall job performance compared to 44 percent who said they approved.

44 percent of respondents said they believe Trump is being a better leader during the pandemic than presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden (36 percent).

36 percent of respondents said they, generally speaking, believe things are on the “right track” compared to 64 percent who said they believe things are on the “wrong track.”

44 percent of respondents said they’d vote to elect someone else in November’s general election; 31 percent said they’d definitely vote for Trump.

Obama yesterday expressed his gratitude for medical professionals on the front lines of the pandemic, saying “we can’t thank them enough for their bravery and their service.”

It’s World Health Day, and we owe a profound debt of gratitude to all our medical professionals. They’re still giving their all for us every day, at great risk to themselves, and we can’t thank them enough for their bravery and their service. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 7, 2020

The novel coronavirus has claimed at least 12,857 lives in the United States since the first death was recorded on February 29.