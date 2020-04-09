As Trump Bumbles, Biden Shows America What A Real President Could Do

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden unveiled plans to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60 and wipe out student loan debt for the poor and middle-class.

Via Joe Biden:

I have directed my team to develop a plan to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60.



Under this concept, Americans would have access, if they choose, to Medicare when they turn 60, instead of when they turn 65. Medicare benefits would be provided to them as they are to current Medicare recipients. This would make Medicare available to a set of Americans who work hard and retire before they turn 65, or who would prefer to leave their employer plans, the public option, or other plans they access through the Affordable Care Act before they retire. It reflects the reality that, even after the current crisis ends, older Americans are likely to find it difficult to secure jobs.

….

I’ve also directed my team to develop a plan to forgive federal student debt relating to the cost of tuition currently held by low-income and middle-class people for undergraduate public colleges and universities, as well as private Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and private, underfunded Minority-Serving Institution (MSIs).

Biden’s Medicare proposal would give workers the option of enrolling in Medicare or keeping their private insurance, and his student loan proposal would wipe out $10,000 of debt for all borrowers, eliminate payments and interest for those making less than $25,000, and cap payments at 5% of discretionary income for those making over $25 K. Any outstanding loan balances would also be forgiven after 20 years with no tax burden.

These are two very good plans from Joe Biden. While Donald Trump is trying to put his daughter and son in law on a panel to revive the US economy, Joe Biden is unveiling real plans that will help the American people recover from this crisis and the resulting recession.

Trump is bumbling while Biden leads, as the coronavirus should remind every voter of the importance of having a skilled and knowledgeable president in the White House.

