Biden Leads As Trump Flops As A Wartime President

1.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

A new poll shows that Trump’s efforts to make himself into wartime president has flopped as Joe Biden leads him in the 2020 presidential race.

According to a new Monmouth University national poll:

If the presidential election was today, Biden has the support of 48% of registered voters and Trump has the support of 44%. Another 5% say they would vote for an independent candidate and 3% are undecided. At the end of last month, the race stood at 48% for Biden and 45% for Trump.

….

About 1 in 4 voters (27%) say Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has made it more likely he will win reelection in November, but slightly more (31%) say his response has made it less likely. Another 36% say the president’s handling of the outbreak has made no difference to the likelihood he gets reelected.

….

Trump registers a negative 42% favorable to 50% unfavorable opinion. This is worse than his 46% to 49% rating last month and more in line with his 44% to 53% rating in February. Biden currently has a split 41% favorable to 42% unfavorable rating among voters. This result is very similar to his 43% to 43% rating last month and remains better than his 40% to 53% rating in February.

The fact that Trump’s approval rating has dropped by five points after he hijacked the daily coronavirus task force briefing is a damning statistic on the failure of his strategy to remake himself as a wartime president.

Joe Biden has been offering plans, while Donald Trump has been attacking the WHO and promising that prosperity is just around the corner.

It will be the recession, not the coronavirus itself, that determines the winner of the 2020 election, but Trump’s attempt to use the crisis to boost himself politically has been a spectacular failure.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook