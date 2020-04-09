Trump’s Economic Lie Is Crumbling: America Trusts Biden By 20 Points To Help The Middle Class

Multiple polls released on Thursday show that in a national head-to-head matchup, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by anywhere from four points (Monmouth University) to 11 points (CNN).

Overall, according to RealClearPolitics, Biden is leading Trump nationwide by an average of about six percentage points.

But one particular nugget tucked deep in the CNN poll should worry the president’s reelection campaign: Biden is cleaning Trump’s clock when it comes to which candidate is most trusted to help the middle class.

According to the survey, America trusts Biden over Trump by nearly 20 points – 57 percent to 38 percent – to help middle class Americans.

That’s a strong number for the former vice president as he seeks to win over middle-class voters in key midwestern swing states that helped Trump eke out an Electoral College victory in 2016.

The CNN poll also showed that on health care – which typically ranks as the most important issue for many Americans – Biden leads Trump by a whopping 18 points.

Trump’s economic lie is crumbling

Before the coronavirus crisis hit, Donald Trump planned to campaign exclusively on the strong economy that he inherited from Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Trump slapped his name on an upward trend that he was handed by the previous administration and hoped the American people who send him back to the White House for a second term.

But this global health crisis – and the president’s utter incompetence in responding to it – has turned the economy upside down and left millions of Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

While the coronavirus outbreak itself may be contained by the time the November election rolls around, the economic damage will likely take many more months to be repaired. That means helping the middle class rebuild after this downturn will be front and center as the general election campaign plays out.

Seven months from now, if Donald Trump is losing on the question of which candidate is most trusted to help the middle class, it’ll be tough for him to win another four years in the White House.

