CBS Poll: When It Comes to the Coronavirus, Republicans Trust Trump More Than The CDC

A CBS News poll found that Republicans trust President Donald Trump more than they trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on information regarding the novel coronavirus.

Some key findings:

80 percent of Republicans say they trust the president for news pertaining to the coronavirus. By contrast, 74 percent said they trust the CDC over the president. 85 percent of Republicans say they trust “medical professionals” over both of these.

20 percent of Republicans say they don’t trust Trump; 26 percent say they don’t trust the CDC. 15 percent say they don’t trust medical professionals.

Things differ significantly when it comes to Democrats:

Nine percent of Democrats say they trust Trump over the CDC. 86 percent said they trust the CDC over Trump. 92 percent said they trust medical professionals over both of them.

91 percent of Democrats say they do not trust for information pertaining to the coronavirus. 14 percent say they do not trust the CDC. Eight percent say they do not trust medical professionals for information.

As for Americans overall (regardless of political party):

86 percent say they trust medical professionals.

78 percent say they trust the CDC

37 percent say they trust the president

63 percent say they don’t trust Trump for medical information

22 percent say they don’t trust the CDC

14 percent say they don’t trust medical professionals

Americans were also divided when asked whether Trump is doing a “good” job (47 percent) or a “bad” job (51 percent) handling the pandemic.

The president’s overall approval rating is now 48.9 disapproval – 46.8 approval, according to data from March 24 to April 7, a 2.1 percent increase.