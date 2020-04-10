Trump Calls His Press Briefings ‘The People’s Voice’ and Brags About Ratings Yet Again

President Donald Trump was bragging about his TV ratings again on Friday. He defended his daily press briefings and bashed the media as well as other perceived opponents.

“Because the T.V. Ratings for the White House News Conference’s are the highest, the Opposition Party (Lamestream Media), the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats &, of course, the few remaining RINO’S, are doing everything in their power to disparage & end them,” Trump tweeted.

It’s not clear which RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) Trump was referring to.

Trump described his own daily briefings as “The People’s Voice!”

The President spent the morning tweeting and retweeting about the economy and Coronavirus.

“This week, in only 4 days, we had the biggest Stock Market increase since 1974. We have a great chance for the really big bounce when the Invisible Enemy is gone!” he said.

Many news networks are now refusing to air Trump’s briefings live on-air. They took the decision because the President has made so many false statements.

The Vice President’s office tried to induce CNN to show the live briefings by refusing to book health experts on the network. However, they have since reversed their position.

Major networks are now cutting away from Trump to fact check him and focusing on the question and answer sessions. This is usually when public health officials make statements.

The President has bragged about the ratings for the daily briefings for some time now. Many critics see his emphasis on ratings as distasteful considering around 16,000 Americans have died.

