Trump’s Favorite Poll Shows His Approval Rating Plunging To Lowest Point Of The Year

Donald Trump’s approval rating continues to take a nosedive amid his disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to more than 500,000 infections and nearly 19,000 deaths in the United States.

According to Rasmussen Reports, just 43 percent of likely voters approve of the overall job the president is doing, compared to a whopping 56 percent that disapprove.

The numbers represent the lowest approval and highest disapproval rating Trump has had in the poll since last fall.

The survey also notes that the intensity of Trump’s disapproval is much higher than that of his approval. Forty four percent strongly disapprove, while just 30 percent strongly approve of his job performance.

Rasmussen typically overstates Trump’s support among the public, which is why the president tends to cite this poll more than any other. If this pollster shows his approval rating tanking, then it’s not a good sign for Trump heading into a general election campaign against an increasingly united Democratic Party.

Trump’s daily briefings are failing miserably

Donald Trump’s sagging approval ratings are a clear indication that his daily look-at-me-I’m-pretending-to-work news briefings are failing miserably.

In fact, it seems that the more the public sees and listens to this man on television, the less confident they are in his ability to competently manage a global health emergency.

And with the outbreak also pushing the United States into what looks to be a painful recession, Trump’s out-of-touch response to struggling Americans has also been a disaster.

The intent of Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus news briefings were to give off the (false) impression that he is hard at work fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

But all they have done is remind the American people just how unfit Donald Trump is to be president of the United States.

