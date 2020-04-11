Trump Thinks Laura Ingraham Is A More Credible Medical Expert Than Dr. Anthony Fauci

When it comes to medical opinions, Donald Trump appears to be listening to Laura Ingraham, a propaganda-pushing Fox News host, over Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s highest ranking infectious disease expert.

During a Saturday discussion on MSNBC’s Joy Reid, Philip Rucker of The Washington Post pointed out that Trump’s obsession with hydroxychloroquine is largely driven by the right-wing voices he surrounds himself with.

“[Trump] was paid a visit in the Oval Office by a Fox host, Laura Ingraham, who’s a supporter and friend of the president’s,” Rucker said. “They basically pitched him on this drug … and made the president believe that it saves lives.”

Rucker said:

It’s a bit of on echo chamber around the president right now, and he doesn’t just hear about this on Fox News by the way. We reported that he was paid a visit in the Oval Office by a Fox host, Laura Ingraham who’s a supporter and friend of the president’s and she brought along with her two doctors who are part of her on-air television medicine cabinet, as she puts it. And they had a meeting with the president last Friday in the Oval Office where they basically pitched him on this drug and talked to him about how effective they think it is and how so many people in New York have started to experiment with it and take it and made the president believe that it saves lives and it’s one of many voices in the president’s ear these last couple of weeks that are sort of feeding this belief that he has that this is the magical cure-all.

Fox News – not medical experts – is running Trump’s coronavirus response

Fox News spent weeks downplaying the coronavirus outbreak, even suggesting that the virus is a hoax and boasting that nobody in the U.S. has died from the disease. It’s the reason why the network is now facing lawsuits.

But even though Fox’s coverage has been dangerous, that hasn’t stopped Trump from essentially making the network a central part of his medical response team.

Fox News has been bad for America since well before Donald Trump made it to the White House. But with this president now letting the network shape his health policy, they are more dangerous than ever.

