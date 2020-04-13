Ari Melber Blasts Trump For Using Coronavirus Briefing To Air North Korea-Style Propaganda Reel

Donald Trump hijacked Monday’s coronavirus news briefing to air a North Korea-style propaganda reel defending his failed response to the pandemic, which led MSNBC to cut away.

After breaking from the spectacle at the White House, Ari Melber blasted the president’s broken priorities.

“We are cutting into what was not a White House coronavirus task force briefing,” the MSNBC host said. “[The White House is] spending their precious time right now making videos that defend the president’s record and tenure rather than provide the much-needed emergency medical information that was promised at these daily briefings.”

Video:

MSNBC’s Ari Melber blasts Trump for using the coronavirus briefing to air a campaign ad instead of inform the American people. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/sKle9tDjDK — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) April 13, 2020

Melber said:

We are cutting into what was not a White House coronavirus task force briefing. I am Ari Melber. Our coverage continues. We are going to avoid airing any more of this White House briefing until it returns to what it was supposed to be, which was the coronavirus task force providing medical information. What we just saw, I want to be very clear with viewers, was a video the White House put out which suggests they are spending their precious time right now making videos that defend the president’s record and tenure rather than provide the much-needed emergency medical information that was promised at these daily briefings.

The networks should avoid airing these briefings altogether

While it’s a positive sign that MSNBC and CNN cut away from the fake briefing on Monday, the networks would be smart to avoid airing them altogether.

It has been clear for some time that Trump views these press conferences as an opportunity to push campaign propaganda, not inform the American people about the global health emergency that has swept the nation.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted earlier, today’s horror show at the White House should be the last straw the media needed to do away with live coverage of these events.

