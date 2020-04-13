Gov. Andrew Cuomo Obliterates Trump For Claiming Absolute Authority Over States

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted Donald Trump on Monday for claiming that the president has “total” authority over the states to decide when to reopen the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s not legal,” the Democratic governor said of the president’s claim. “It’s a total abrogation of the Constitution.”

Gov. Cuomo slapped Trump with the 10th Amendment of the Constitution, which gives powers to the states.

“All the founding fathers talked about the power of the states and how repugnant it would be for a federal head to say that they have eminent authority,” he added. “The Constitution says we don’t have a king.”

No, that is not true. I don’t know why the president said it. I don’t know why he would take us down this path, because it’s the exact opposite of everything he’s trying to say. He did his open video saying bipartisan, he had me in the video and Democratic governors, he’s bipartisan. Then he winds up saying I have total authority, which is not true. It’s not legal. It’s a total abrogation of the Constitution. The 10th Amendment specifically says powers to the states. Alexander Hamilton, all the founding fathers talked about the power of the states and how repugnant it would be for a federal head to say that they have eminent authority. The Constitution says we don’t have a king. To say I have total authority over the country because I’m the president, it’s absolute. That is a king. We didn’t have a king. We didn’t have King George Washington. We have President George Washington. And why he would want to say that after initially when he did the quote unquote close down of the government, he never did the close down. He wants to say the travel ban with China was a close down. It wasn’t. It was a travel ban with China. The close down was left to the governors to do individually state by state, we have a whole quilt of different close down strategies because you left it to the governors. Now the reopen should be total authority after you just talked about bipartisanship? That makes no sense.

Donald Trump is desperate to regain control of the coronavirus narrative

Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States has been nothing short of a disaster that has led to the needless deaths of tens of thousands of Americans.

With his approval rating dropping and his daily propaganda briefings failing, he is desperate to regain control of the narrative. So it’s no surprise that he’s now trying to claim absolute authority to reopen an economy that he never closed in the first place.

Donald Trump failed to act quickly, which cost the United States valuable time in curbing the spread of this deadly disease. Now he’s hoping a last-ditch power grab will shift the narrative in his favor.

