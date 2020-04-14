Nancy Pelosi Rips Trump To Shreds, Calling Him A ‘Weak’ Leader Who Caused Needless Death

In a devastating letter to Democratic colleagues Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decimated Donald Trump for his mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis, calling him a “weak person” and a “poor leader” whose incompetence caused needless death and economic hardship.

“The truth is because of an incompetent reaction to this health crisis, the strong economy handed to Donald Trump is now a disaster, causing the suffering of countless Americans and endangering lives,” she wrote. “The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others.”

More of Pelosi’s devastating letter:

In order to move forward, we must first understand the truth of what has put us in this position: • The truth is that Donald Trump dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic, resulting in unnecessary deaths and economic disaster. • The truth is that in January Donald Trump was warned about this pandemic, ignored those warnings, took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster.

• The truth is that Donald Trump told his most loyal followers that the pandemic was a hoax and that it would magically disappear, thus endangering lives and paving the way for economic disaster. • The truth is that we did not have proper testing available in March despite Trump repeatedly claiming that we did; and even now, we do not have adequate tests, masks, PPE, and necessary equipment, which creates unnecessary death and suffering. • The truth is because of an incompetent reaction to this health crisis, the strong economy handed to Donald Trump is now a disaster, causing the suffering of countless Americans and endangering lives. • The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others.

Speaker Pelosi knows how to get under Trump’s thin skin

Nancy Pelosi’s assessment of Donald Trump’s poor leadership throughout this crisis isn’t just accurate, but it’s also likely to get under the president’s thin skin.

After all, if there is one thing this president wants to be known for in the history books, it’s that he was a strong leader.

But in one crisis, Trump has confirmed what America already knew: He’s the weakest, most incompetent president this country has ever seen. His failures have had devastating, deadly consequences.

Nancy Pelosi’s letter on Tuesday served as a not-so-subtle reminder to Trump that he will not be remembered kindly in the history books.

