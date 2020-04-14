Sanders Tells His Supporters It Would Be Irresponsible Not To Support Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders has a message for his supporters. It would be irresponsible not to support Joe Biden and work toward progressive policies to defeat Trump.

The AP reported on their interview with Sanders:



Sanders said his supporters have a simple choice now that Biden has emerged as the presumptive nominee: “Do we be as active as we can in electing Joe Biden and doing everything we can to move Joe and his campaign in a more progressive direction? Or do we choose to sit it out and allow the most dangerous president in modern American history to get reelected?”

He continued: “I believe that it’s irresponsible for anybody to say, ‘Well, I disagree with Joe Biden — I disagree with Joe Biden! — and therefore I’m not going to be involved.’”

Sen. Sanders is correct. There is not much difference between progressives and non-progressives on the issues and the outcomes that they want to achieve. The best way for some of the priorities of Sanders and his supporters to become law is to get Joe Biden elected.

One of the lessons of 2016 is that issue or ideological purity doesn’t matter if you don’t win. The potential for four more years of Trump is a bigger threat to the country than the disagreement over how universal healthcare coverage is achieved.

Biden has given Sanders and his supporters a seat at the table, and it would be irresponsible to everything that they have worked for to turn it down.

Bernie Sanders is doing his part to unite the left in support of Joe Biden.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook