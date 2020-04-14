Trump Accuses Democratic Governors of ‘Mutiny’ While Comparing Himself to Famously Tyrannical Captain

President Donald Trump accidentally compared himself to a captain known for tyrannical behavior on Tuesday. He was attempting to criticize Democratic governors.

“Tell the Democrat Governors that ‘Mutiny On The Bounty’ was one of my all time favorite movies,” Trump wrote.

“A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain.”

“Too easy!” he said.

Tell the Democrat Governors that “Mutiny On The Bounty” was one of my all time favorite movies. A good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020

The President may be referring to the 1962 movie Mutiny on the Bounty. Trump would have been around 16 when it was released. It features the cruel and dishonest Captain Bligh whose actions lead the crew to overthrow him.

As some Twitter users were quick to point out, Trump’s analogy places him in the role of the notoriously unpopular captain.

Trump’s tweet was most likely a response to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The Democrat slammed Trump’s claim to ‘total authority’ on reopening states and threatened to sue if he tried.

“If he thinks he’s going to force this state — or any state, for that matter — to do something that is reckless or irresponsible that could endanger human life, literally,” Cuomo said on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Cuomo went a step further, comparing Trump to a tyrannical king. Ironically, Trump has now compared himself to another vicious leader.

“He basically declared himself King Trump, right?” Cuomo said.

“And all that annoying federal state back-and-forth that our Founding Fathers went through, he just disregarded that and said ‘total authority.’ Then, we could’ve had King George Washington.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter