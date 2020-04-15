Americans Enraged As Trump Launches Broken Stimulus Check Tracking Website

The IRS unveiled a tool for people to track their stimulus payment checks, but there is a problem. The website doesn’t work and is locking users out.

This is the message that one gets after entering their information on the website:

Trump can’t even launch a website for people to track if their stimulus checks have been issued, and the American people are not happy:

The IRS payment site is live, but it doesn’t work. I file very simple taxes and filed on time for 2018. Yet the site says “payment status not available” and that they can’t determine my eligibility at this time. So it’s shit, just like everything else this administration does. — Kristin (@YankeeSpice) April 15, 2020

IRS: We have accepted and processed your 2019 tax return. IRS Get My Payment: Payment status not available. Can't determine eligibility. Also IRS: You're locked out for 24 hours you peasant. #AmericaInANutshell#StimulusCheck — David Burant (@drburant) April 15, 2020

The odds are that people are getting the Payment Status Not Available message because the system is overwhelmed with requests, which could have been easily anticipated and prepared for due to the fact that the United States is currently experiencing a pandemic and the economy is tanking.

The rollout of the stimulus checks wouldn’t be such a disaster if Trump wouldn’t have delayed the payments so that his signature could appear on the checks.

Republicans mocked Obama when the ACA website failed, but what Trump did is much worse. He delayed a program during a national emergency, and then couldn’t get his administration put up a website that worked.

Trump’s entire coronavirus response has been a failure, so it is no surprise that the website is another piece of evidence of Trump’s incompetence.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook