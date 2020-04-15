Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has officially endorsed former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign for the presidency.

“Empathy matters. And, in this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government,” Warren says.

“Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a government run with integrity, competence, and heart will save lives and save livelihoods. And we can’t afford to let Donald Trump continue to endanger the lives and livelihoods of every American.”

“That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as president of the United States,” she added.

In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

Warren’s endorsement comes a day after former president Barack Obama officially threw his support behind Biden.

“Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery,” Obama said in a video message yesterday. “And I know he’ll surround himself with good people – experts, scientists, military officials who actually know how to run the government and care about doing a good job running the government, and know how to work with our allies, and who will always put the American people’s interests above their own.”

Biden himself offered a pointed criticism of President Donald Trump after the latter claimed to be an “absolute authority.”

“I am not running for office to be King of America. I respect the Constitution. I’ve read the Constitution. I’ve sworn an oath to it many times,” Biden wrote on Twitter yesterday. “I respect the great job so many of this country’s governors — Democratic and Republican — are doing under these horrific circumstances.”