“It’s Better Now Than When Obama Was in Office,” Says Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West came to President Donald Trump’s defense in an interview with GQ, saying that life has improved with him in office.

“I buy real estate,” West said. “It’s better now than when Obama was in office. They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property.”

“No, I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on,” he added. I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with [Hillary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway?”

Doubling down on his support by explaining how his politics and faith intersect, he said: “Both my parents were freedom fighters, and they used to drink from fountains they were told they couldn’t drink from, and they used to sit in restaurants where they were told they couldn’t eat from. They didn’t fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on.”

“A lot of the reaction to you wearing the hat was ‘How could the guy who gave us the gift of ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people’ now do this’?” GQ’s Will Welch asked.

“Black people are controlled by emotions through the media. The media puts musicians, artists, celebrities, actors in a position to be the face of the race, that really don’t have any power and really are just working for white people. When it’s said like that, it’s kind of obvious, right?” West replied.

“We emotionally connect to someone of our color on TV and feel that this person is speaking for us,” he continued. “So let me say this: I am the founder of a $4 billion organization, one of the most Google-searched brands on the planet, and I will not be told who I’m gonna vote on because of my color.”

West and Trump have enjoyed a friendly relationship since Trump took office, with West at one point delivering remarks at the White House.