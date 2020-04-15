MSNBC Dumps Trump Briefing When He Plays A Propaganda Video

MSNBC cut away from Trump’s coronavirus briefing when he tried to play a video that he said was from GM because they did not know what was in the video.

Trump said, “GM will ship over 600 ventilators this month alone with thousands more to come, and we have other companies doing something similar. And I think they said that there is a brief clip that we have of general motors sent to us by general motors. And I think they might be wanting to play that for your benefit.”

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd cut in and explained, “We’re not going to go into videos. We had no editorial preview on that. But Austin, I want to talk about the issue of reopening the and how supposedly the financial industry said yeah, everybody wants to reopen, but they had one piece of advice for him, ramp-up testing.”

Video:

MSNBC dumps Trump's coronavirus briefing when he tries to play another propaganda video. pic.twitter.com/WDHvTfQgW9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 15, 2020

Trump got away with playing a propaganda video at a previous briefing, but the networks have learned, and they aren’t going to be fooled again. It would good practice for all networks not to show these videos. It would be even better if they wouldn’t show the president speaking at all and save the live coverage for the health experts.

Little by little, Trump is losing his coronavirus propaganda platform.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook