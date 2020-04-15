Trump Tantrums And Threatens To Adjourn Congress (Which He Can’t Do)

Trump threatens to adjourn Congress unless they confirm several of his nominees. The problem is that Trump doesn’t actually have the power to carry out his threat.

Trump said:

Whether it’s Russia, Russia, Russia, or whether it’s impeachment hoax, or whatever it may be, it’s always roadblocks and a waste of time. If the House will not bring to that adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of congress. The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony pro Forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis.

It is a scam what they do. It’s a scam. And everybody knows it. And it’s been that way for a long time. And perhaps it’s never done before, it’s never been done before. Nobody is even sure if it has, but we’re going to do it. We need these people here. We need people for this crisis, and we don’t want to play any more political games. I’ve been waiting for two and a half years, three years for some of these people.

Video:

Trump appears to have a limitless supply of dumb things that he can do to harm the country during the coronavirus, including adjourning Congress because he is mad about his unqualified nominees not being confirmed. pic.twitter.com/7ZffoXQibE — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 15, 2020

The problem is that the president can only adjourn Congress when the House and Senate can’t agree on a date for ending the current session. The House and Senate have already agreed on a date:

Article II of the Constitution gives the President the power to adjourn Congress if—and only if—the House and Senate cannot agree on a date for ending the current session. But they have agreed—January 3, 2021. There’s a reason why this power has *never* been exercised before. https://t.co/3536ThYuVT — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) April 15, 2020

Trump is promising to do things that he doesn’t have the power to do. Trump claimed he has the authority to reopen the economy. He doesn’t. Trump can’t adjourn Congress.

Donald Trump has tried to blame the states, China, the WHO, the media, and now Democrats in Congress for the coronavirus. Trump is looking to take attention away from his failed policies. Trump has no power or authority to adjourn Congress.

It is just more hot air from an impotent president, who wishes he were king.