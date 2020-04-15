Trump-Backing Congressman Says He’d Rather See More Americans Die Than Keep Economy Closed

A pro-Trump Republican congressman said on Tuesday that he would rather see more Americans lose their lives than keep the U.S. economy shut down in the middle of a global pandemic.

According to The Hill, “Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-Ind.) said Tuesday that the country must choose a ‘loss of American lives’ over ‘loss of our way of life as Americans’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Both of these decisions will lead to harm for individuals, whether that’s dramatic economic harm or whether that’s the loss of life,” Rep. Hollingsworth told WIBC radio station in Indianapolis, according to the report. “But it is always the American government’s position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life of American lives, we have to always choose the latter.”

He added, “It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big-boy and big-girl pants and say, ‘This is the lesser of these two evils.'”

To put it simply: Rep. Hollingsworth believes the loss of American life is worth it in order to get the economy up and running again, all because GOP lawmakers believe it’s better politics for them.

Republicans are following Trump’s lead

It has been clear since day one that Donald Trump’s biggest concern throughout this crisis is keeping the stock market up and the economy open. After all, he knows that his entire reelection campaign depends on the economy, which is now collapsing.

During his dumpster fire coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, the president again hinted that he is eager to get the economy up and running sooner rather than later, even though medical experts warn that lifting social distancing measures could cause a resurgence of the outbreak.

Donald Trump has made it clear that having an election year talking point is more important to him than protecting American lives and his Republican supporters are following his lead.

