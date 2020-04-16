Lindsey Graham’s Democratic Challenger Has Outraised Him in South Carolina Senate Race

Jamie Harrison, a South Carolina Democrat who is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for his Senate seat, has outraised him during the first quarter of 2020.

Harrison raised more than $7.3 million in the first quarter of the year. He’d previously raised $3.5 million in the final quarter of 2019. Graham, by contrast, raised $5.6 million. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) required candidates to file their fundraising reports for the first quarter, which ended on March 31, by midnight Wednesday.

Guy King, communications director for the Harrison campaign, said, “We’re so grateful for this outpouring of support from everyday people who are looking for leadership that puts them first.”

Graham’s campaign celebrated a “record-breaking” first quarter; the campaign said Graham has raised more money than any state or federal candidate has ever raised in South Carolina history.

“It’s truly humbling to see the tremendous support and momentum continue to grow for Senator Graham,” said campaign manager Scott Farmer in a press release. “Even after canceling numerous events and suspending our fundraising efforts for part of the quarter, Senator Graham still shattered personal and state fundraising records.”

Despite Harrison’s feat, Graham still has more money on hand: $12.8 million to Harrison’s $8 million.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report, an election forecaster, notes that Harrison’s path to victory is relatively uncertain; it rates the race as “solid” Republican.