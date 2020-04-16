Pelosi And Schiff Unload On Trump For Proposing A Reopen Plan That Will Cause More Death

Donald Trump released a hollow plan to reopen America on Thursday, and Democratic leaders were quick to tear it to shreds.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Trump for failing to address the most crucial aspect of reopening the country – testing – and said his so-called plan will only cause more death and destruction.

“Testing is the key to opening our country to resume our lives,” Pelosi said, according to MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin. “The White House’s vague and inconsistent document does nothing to make up for the President’s failure to listen to the scientists and produce and distribute national rapid testing.”

According to Chad Pergram of Fox News, she added, “The President’s continued insistence on moving forward without testing, contact tracing, demographic data collection and a respect for science and the facts risks further death and economic disaster.”

Pelosi also noted that on March 4 the House of Representatives passed a bill focused on “testing, testing, testing,” yet the president still has yet to develop and implement his own plan for adequate nationwide coronavirus screening.

Echoing Pelosi’s response to the president’s non-plan, House Rep. Adam Schiff (R-CA) said Trump is ignoring experts and forcing a “premature reopening” that could cause even more deaths.

There’s no way to safely reopen without massive testing. Yet we’re barely testing more people this week than last. And hospitals continue to report serious bottlenecks. If Trump ignores the experts and forces a premature reopening, Even more Americans will die. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 17, 2020

Ultimately, the president’s latest stunt – releasing a glorified PowerPoint presentation with a juvenile title – confirms what most Americans already knew: He is making this up as he goes along.

Donald Trump’s inaction at the beginning of this crisis led to the needless death of tens of thousands of Americans. His new proposal to reopen the economy without adequate testing will likely increase that death toll.

