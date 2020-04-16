Trump was asked multiple times to tell his supporters to follow the stay at home restrictions in their states, but he refused to do so.

Trump was questioned about his supporters protesting stay at home orders, and he answered:

Well, they’ve been going through it a long time, Jon, and it’s been a tough process for people. You know, I told you, there’s death and there’s problems in staying at home, too. It’s not just isn’t it wonderful to stay at home. They’re having — they’re this country wasn’t built that on principle. It was built on an exact opposite principle actually. And I watched, in one particular state, where they were — they want to get back. They want to get back. There were very strict sanctions that were put on people, that was probably the most strict of all.

But I just think the American people have been incredible. When you look at — Jon — when you look at what they’ve done, when you look at what they’ve been through, when you look at all of the death and all of the problems and all of the sickness. When you look at what’s happened, I just think the American people have been incredible.

Video:

Trump encourages his supporters to defy stay at home orders from governors. pic.twitter.com/WZ1Hs3cvBe — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 16, 2020

Trump was asked if protesters should listen to local authorities and he said, “I think they’re listening. I think they listen to me. They seem to be protestors that like me and respect opinion, and my opinion is the same as just about all of the governors. They all want to open. Nobody wants to stay shut. But they want to open safely. So do I. But we have large sections of the country, right now, that can start to think about opening.”

The only way to beat the virus is everyone follows orders. Trump is trying to use his supporters to pressure governors to ease restrictions in their states, but all the president will accomplish through his effort to divide is spreading the coronavirus so that the crisis continues to linger and his supporters get sick and die.

Trump encouraged his supporters to defy governors. He is sabotaging public health in a bid to save his flatlining reelection campaign.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook