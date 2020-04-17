Fox’s Lou Dobbs Mulls War with China if Coronavirus Is “A Biological Weapon”

Fox Business personality Lou Dobbs has floated the idea of war with China as a result of Covid-19. Dobbs advanced the totally unfounded idea that the disease could be an act of biological warfare.

Dobbs spoke to former deputy national security advisor K.T. McFarland on Thursday night when he made the startling suggestion.

“If this turns out to be a biological weapon, K.T., if this happens to be a conscious and overt act on the part of the Chinese military — and we know that biological warfare is part of their military doctrine, a significant part, just as cyber warfare or any other — if this were to turn out to be that, what should be the response?” Dobbs asked.

“Because I’m not interested in two and three year programs,” he said.

“This country is not operating in the 21st century if we think we have time to retool, reposition, repurpose. We have to have an answer now.”

Lou Dobbs speculates coronavirus could be a biological weapon used by the Chinese military, adding "If we don't go to war over the loss of 31,000…American lives, what do we go to war over?" pic.twitter.com/yZRUmjcTeY — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 16, 2020

Dobbs went on to ponder the possibility of a U.S. war with China because of Coronavirus deaths.

“If we don’t go to war over the loss of 31,000 now, and certainly more to come, 31,000 American lives, what do we go to war over?” he asked.

“When do we quit sending strong letters and talking tough? At what point are there consequences for this kind of behavior?”

“Because whether they did it intentionally or not, we do know this: that that virus was unleashed on the world and they lied, and that is the same as making it an intentional and conscious act of warfare, as far as I’m concerned.”

There is absolutely no evidence that Covid-19 is a biological weapon. The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff General Mark Milley made this clear on Tuesday.

