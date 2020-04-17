Michelle Obama Will Help Deliver “One-Two Punch” for Joe Biden

Michelle Obama will join Joe Biden’s presidential campaign to help him appeal to a broad swathe of Democratic voters. The former First Lady’s campaign rollout is expected soon.

Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, will deliver a “one-two punch” for Biden, according to commentators. She is even more popular than her husband among Democrats.

“This week was President Obama’s moment to enter the campaign,” an Obama aide told The Hill newspaper.

“Of course Mrs. Obama supports Joe Biden and we will keep you posted on her plans.”

It’s not yet clear exactly what role Obama will play but her recent vote-by-mail initiative may give some indication. She could become an important figure in a Biden ‘Get out the vote‘ campaign.

“We know what pretty much everyone in America does: Michelle Obama is probably the most beloved member of the Democratic party and her support is a big deal,” said a Joe Biden aide.

“Any future announcement would reflect the incredible impact her voice has.”

Obama has shunned suggestions that she should seek public office. She’s also said little about President Donald Trump. But South Carolina Democrat Dick Harpootlian thinks she’ll be a useful campaign surrogate.

“She may not like politics, but also Donald Trump has dissembled everything her husband tried to accomplish,” the former state chair said.

“If she engages, God help Donald Trump, because she’s tough as nails and enormously popular,” he said.

“She may not be out there breathing fire on the campaign trail but she’ll be firm, and she’ll explain why Trump is not fit to be reelected and can synthesize her support for Biden in a digestible way.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter