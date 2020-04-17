Trump Falsely Tells His Supporters They Aren’t Spreading Virus With Protests

Trump told his supporters that they were not spreading the coronavirus by violating stay at home orders and not respecting social distancing guidelines.

The exchange:

Q: Sir, are you concerned, though, that people coming out in protest are going to spread COVID to other people? They’re congregating in ways that health experts have said they should not.

Trump: No. These are people expressing their views. I see where they are and they seem to be responsible people to me. But it’s — they’ve been treated a little bit rough.

Video:

The people who are staging these protests are not wearing masks. They aren’t respecting social distancing, and they are violating stay at home orders. Of course, they are spreading the virus. They will spread the virus among themselves and anyone that they interact with.

The protests are unsafe behavior that are endangering public health.

Trump has been encouraging his supporters to violate stay at home orders and protest because he wants to blame governors for the collapsed economy. Trump is trying to pass the buck, and he doesn’t mind killing his own supporters if it helps him escape blame in November.

