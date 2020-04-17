Trump Tweets Demands to “Liberate” States Where People Are Protesting Against Stay-at-Home Orders

President Donald Trump tweeted demands that the governors of several states under lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic “liberate” citizens who are protesting against stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

In two separate tweets, the president directed messages toward the governors of Minnesota and Michigan.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

In a third tweet, Trump suggested that protesters “save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege.”

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

“Tea party”-style protests erupted around the country in response to stay-at-home orders.

“This week, about 100 protesters gathered outside the Ohio statehouse in Columbus to push for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen the state. In Raleigh, more than 100 demonstrators gathered to protest Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, where at least one protester was charged with violating the order,” NBC reports. “In New York, a few dozen people gathered Thursday outside the state Capitol in Albany to rally for returning to normal. Kentucky, Utah and Wyoming also saw similar protests.”

The largest of these was in Michigan, where at least 3,000 people protested Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) extended and expanded stay-at-home order in front of the state Capitol in Lansing.

“I think they’re listening. I think they listen to me,” Trump said in response to questions about the protests. “They seem to be protesters that like me and respect this opinion, and my opinion is the same as just about all of the governors. They all want to open. Nobody wants to stay shut but they want to open safely. So do I.”

The president also launched an attack against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), telling him to “spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining.'”

“Your numbers are not good,” he added.

Governor Cuomo should spend more time “doing” and less time “complaining”. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

….testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

In fact, Cuomo’s approval rating is the highest it’s been in seven years.