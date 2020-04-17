Posted on by Alan Ryland

Trump Tweets Demands to “Liberate” States Where People Are Protesting Against Stay-at-Home Orders

President Donald Trump tweeted demands that the governors of several states under lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic “liberate” citizens who are protesting against stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.

In two separate tweets, the president directed messages toward the governors of Minnesota and Michigan.

In a third tweet, Trump suggested that protesters “save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege.”

“Tea party”-style protests erupted around the country in response to stay-at-home orders.

“This week, about 100 protesters gathered outside the Ohio statehouse in Columbus to push for Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen the state. In Raleigh, more than 100 demonstrators gathered to protest Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order, where at least one protester was charged with violating the order,” NBC reports. “In New York, a few dozen people gathered Thursday outside the state Capitol in Albany to rally for returning to normal. Kentucky, Utah and Wyoming also saw similar protests.”

The largest of these was in Michigan, where at least 3,000 people protested Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) extended and expanded stay-at-home order in front of the state Capitol in Lansing.

“I think they’re listening. I think they listen to me,” Trump said in response to questions about the protests. “They seem to be protesters that like me and respect this opinion, and my opinion is the same as just about all of the governors. They all want to open. Nobody wants to stay shut but they want to open safely. So do I.”

The president also launched an attack against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), telling him to “spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining.'”

“Your numbers are not good,” he added.

In fact, Cuomo’s approval rating is the highest it’s been in seven years.