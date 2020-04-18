Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tells Trump To Stop Politicizing Coronavirus Fears: ‘We Cannot Go There’

In a not-so-veiled shot at Donald Trump on Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily coronavirus briefing that politicizing the fear and anxiety of the American people will make this public health crisis much worse.

“How does this situation get worse and get worse quickly?” the New York governor asked. “If you politicize all that emotion.”

“We cannot go there,” he added.

Gov. Cuomo’s remarks comes as Trump does the exact opposite by encouraging angry and anxious Americans to take to the streets as part of an uprising against social distancing measures.

Video:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t mention Donald Trump by name, but he takes a clear shot at the president for politicizing people’s emotions in the middle of a crisis. #ctl #p2 #amjoy pic.twitter.com/PyI7yZbUnH — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) April 18, 2020

Gov. Cuomo said:

The emotion in this country is as high as I can recall. People are frustrated, we’re anxious, we’re scared, we’re angry. We’ve never been through this before, and on every level, this is a terrible experience. It’s disorienting, it threatens you to your core. It makes you reflect on your whole life and it really has — it’s mentally very difficult. It’s emotionally difficult. Economically, it’s disastrous. The market goes down, your retirement funds go down, you’re not getting a paycheck. It is as tumultuous a time as we have ever seen, but in the midst of this, there’s no time for politics. How does this situation get worse and get worse quickly? If you politicize all that emotion. We cannot go there.

Trump is the worst person to be leading the country in a time of crisis

In times of crisis, good leaders appeal to the better angels of our nature. Donald Trump, a manifestly unfit president and morally bankrupt human being, has done the exact opposite by encouraging his supporters to act on their anger and anxiety.

Unlike his previous gigs as a real estate slumlord and prime time game show host, Trump is now in a position where these words have real world consequences.

The president encouraging his supporters to take to the streets won’t just make it more likely that this virus infects more people, but it also increases the likelihood of violence as he hints that folks should “save” the 2nd Amendment by “liberating” states.

Donald Trump was always unfit to hold the office of the president, even in good times, but he is the worst person to be leading this country at a time of crisis.

