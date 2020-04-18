Virus Spreading Trump Supporters Compare Themselves To Rosa Parks

Trump supporters who are helping to spread the coronavirus with public protests of stay at home orders are comparing themselves to Rosa Parks.

Via The Washington Post:



“I think there’s a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded,” said Stephen Moore, a conservative economist. Moore is a member of both the White House council to reopen the country and a coalition of conservative leaders and activists seeking to push government officials to relax stay-at-home orders.

“I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties,” Moore said of the protesters.

The protesters would be just like Rosa Parks if Rosa Parks sat in the front of the bus to spread a deadly virus because she was trying to win a second term in office for Donald Trump.

The protests are not spontaneous. They are being organized by Trump supporters and people who with the Trump administration like Moore. The tip-off to their real intentions is that these events are happening mostly in states, except Ohio, with Democratic governors.

No one should be fooled into believing that these protests are anything other than Trump’s supporters trying to force governors to dangerously ease restrictions because they believe the president’s nonsense about an economic boom happening right after the end of shelter in place orders.

Angry white people who see Trump on his way to becoming a one-term president are not the same as the civil rights movement, and making the comparison shows how deeply deluded by their entitlement they are.

