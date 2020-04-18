Trump Campaign Is Secretly Funneling $360K A Year To Don Jr.’s Girlfriend And Eric Trump’s Wife

A new report shows that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is funneling tens of thousands of dollars per month to Don Jr.’s girlfriend and Eric Trump’s wife via a private company run by the president’s campaign manager.

According to the Huffington Post, “President Donald Trump’s campaign is secretly paying one Trump son’s wife and another one’s girlfriend $180,000 a year each through the campaign manager’s private company, according to top Republicans with knowledge of the payments.”

GOP sources say the arrangement is designed so the Trump campaign can “dodge” FEC guidelines, the report notes.

More from HuffPo:

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of eldest son Donald Trump Jr., and Lara Trump, wife of middle son Eric Trump, are each receiving $15,000 a month, according to two GOP sources who are informal White House advisers and who spoke on condition of anonymity. They were unsure when the payments began but say they are being made by campaign manager Bradley Parscale through his company rather than directly by either the campaign or the party in order to avoid public reporting requirements. … Critics of the arrangement, including Republicans, said the setup was designed to get around Federal Election Commission rules that require campaigns, political parties and other committees to disclose their spending in detail. “A lot of people close to Donald Trump are getting rich off of his campaign,” said Paul Ryan, a campaign finance legal expert at the watchdog group Common Cause. “They don’t want donors to know that they’re getting rich. Because, at the end of the day, it’s donor money.”

They are essentially paid by the campaign to be ‘silly cheerleaders’

It’s bad enough that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump are making $15,000 a month while millions of Americans are out of work due to Trump’s disastrously incompetent coronavirus response.

Worse is that, according to sources inside the White House, they don’t even do anything to earn that money.

“She’s doing stuff, but she’s just like this silly cheerleader,” said one White House adviser of Guilfoyle, according to the report. “She gets on these donor calls, and it’s ridiculous.”

For her part, Lara Trump – wife of Eric – “was a campaign ‘surrogate,’ making appearances and conducting media interviews on behalf of her father-in-law, in the 2016 campaign and continues to participate in ‘Women for Trump’ events as a 2020 campaign ‘senior adviser.'”

In other words, this appears to be another get rich scheme from a family who has spent every day in power enriching themselves at the expense of taxpayers and campaign donors.

If Donald Trump didn’t serve up a constant diet of scandals and distractions on a daily basis, it would be front page news that his presidential campaign was skirting FEC laws to line the pockets of his sons’ partners.

