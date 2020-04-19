Maryland Republican Governor Says Trump and Pence Are Lying About Testing

5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said that Donald Trump is lying about states having enough tests to reopen their economies.

Gov. Hogan said on CNN’s State Of The Union, “I think this is probably the number one problem in America and has been since the beginning of this crisis. The lack of testing and I’ve repeatedly made this argument to the leaders in Washington on behalf of the rest of the governors in America, and I can tell you I talk to governors on both sides of the aisle nearly every single day. The administration, I think, is trying to ramp up testing. They are doing some things with respect to private labs, but to try to push this off to say that the governors have plenty of testing, and they should just get to work on testing, somehow we aren’t doing our jobs is just absolutely false.”

Video:

President Trump’s claim that states have enough tests to reopen “is just absolutely false,” says Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. “It’s not accurate to say there’s plenty of testing out there and the governors should just get it done. That’s just not being straightforward.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/0K48hRAgzI — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 19, 2020

Hogan pointed out the states still lack essential supplies to be able to do testing like swabs and chemical agents that are necessary to test.

Trump and Pence are lying when they claim that there are enough tests and that the economy can reopen now. The only timeline that Trump and Pence care about is the one that leads to the November election. States are in no position to reopen yet, and those states that do Trump’s political bidding and reopen early are going to face a resurgence of the virus.

Trump and Pence are going to get even Americans needlessly killed because they want to pretend like the coronavirus has been defeated.

