Trump Proclaims Himself The King Of Ventilators In Sunday Meltdown

Trump gave himself credit for the United States being the “king of ventilators” in a Sunday meltdown that included an attack on the nation’s governors.

Trump tweeted:

Just like I was right on Ventilators (our Country is now the “King of Ventilators”, other countries are calling asking for help-we will!), I am right on testing. Governors must be able to step up and get the job done. We will be with you ALL THE WAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

Trump also called Nancy Pelosi dumb:

Nervous Nancy is an inherently “dumb” person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as “Speaker”. Wallace & @FoxNews are on a bad path, watch! https://t.co/nkEj5YeRjb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020

The President watched the Sunday shows and is very angry at Republican governors and the Speaker of the House for calling out his lies about testing.

The reason why the United States has needed so many ventilators is Donald Trump’s incompetence has led to the US leading the world in coronavirus cases and deaths. Trump thinks that we are all going to forget about the virus once the nation “reopens,” but the country can’t resume full economic activities until the virus is under control.

Trump has met a crisis that he can’t tweet his way out of, which is why he is melting down on Twitter.