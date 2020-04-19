Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Proclaims Himself The King Of Ventilators In Sunday Meltdown

Trump gave himself credit for the United States being the “king of ventilators” in a Sunday meltdown that included an attack on the nation’s governors.

Trump tweeted:

Trump also called Nancy Pelosi dumb:

The President watched the Sunday shows and is very angry at Republican governors and the Speaker of the House for calling out his lies about testing.

The reason why the United States has needed so many ventilators is Donald Trump’s incompetence has led to the US leading the world in coronavirus cases and deaths. Trump thinks that we are all going to forget about the virus once the nation “reopens,” but the country can’t resume full economic activities until the virus is under control.

Trump has met a crisis that he can’t tweet his way out of, which is why he is melting down on Twitter.