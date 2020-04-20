Biden Crushes Trump With New Ad Calling Him A Failed Leader Who Put Millions Of Lives At Risk

Former Vice President Joe Biden released a new campaign ad on Monday that hammered Donald Trump for failing to protect the American people during a time of crisis.

“Donald Trump thought the job was about tweets and rallies and big parades,” the ad says. “He never thought he’d have to protect nearly 330 million Americans – so he didn’t.”

The Biden campaign hammered Trump for refusing to take responsibility during a time of crisis, unlike “every great president” in the past, including Barack Obama.

Video:

The office of the presidency comes with the ultimate responsibility for the biggest decisions in the world. Every great president throughout our history has met that duty with the leadership it demands. Donald Trump has not. pic.twitter.com/Dn9Gj50Dev — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2020

Transcript:

The buck stops here. Harry Truman said it. It means no excuses. It means taking responsibility, the ultimate responsibility, for the biggest decisions in the world. Every great president has lived up to it, but Donald Trump… *[Trump quotes]: Yeah, no, I don’t take responsibility at all. … First of all, governors are supposed to be doing a lot of this work. … We’re a back-up, we’re not an ordering clerk. We’re a back-up.* Donald Trump thought the job was about tweets and rallies and big parades. He never thought he’d have to protect nearly 330 million Americans – so he didn’t.

Trump is essentially writing ads for the Biden campaign

Each time Donald Trump stands behind the podium for one of his daily coronavirus rallies, he gives Joe Biden new material for devastating campaign ads like the one released on Monday.

Every single day, the American people watch a president obsessed with his own political standing, throwing tantrums, telling lies and refusing to take responsibility – all while tens of thousands of people in this country have lost their lives to a virus the president once called a hoax.

Outside of the most die-hard Trump supporters, most folks recognize that Donald Trump has – on a historic scale – failed to manage this health crisis. That failure has cost more than 40,000 lives and put millions of Americans at risk.

In doing so, he has only bolstered the Biden campaign’s argument that Trump is an unfit, unserious president who must not be given a second term in the White House.

