Dr. Fauci on Social Distancing Protests: Reopening the Economy Too Soon Will ‘Backfire’

Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that reopening the country prematurely will backfire. He was responding to recent protests against social distancing measures in some states.

Fauci spoke to Good Morning America‘s George Stephanopoulos on Monday. He didn’t criticize the protests directly but his message to those opposed to Coronavirus restrictions was clear.

“Clearly this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics and the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus,” Fauci said.

“But unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going to happen.”

“So what you do if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back,” Fauci went on.

“So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it’s going to backfire. That’s the problem.”

Conservatives have been protesting against social distancing and stay-at-home orders issued by Democratic governors.

Many have carried signs demanding the country reopen and even comparing social distancing to Communism.

Fauci declined to openly admonish the protesters but it’s clear he doesn’t agree with their position. He’s already become a target for the right, however.

