New Poll: Only 36% of Americans Trust Trump’s Rhetoric on Coronavirus

A large majority of Americans don’t trust the President on Coronavirus, a new poll shows. Donald Trump’s approval on the issue has declined slightly since March.

A new NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday reports that large majorities continue to disapprove of Trump’s handling of Coronavirus.

Only 36% of Americans trust the President’s rhetoric on the disease, while an overwhelming 52% do not. This is likely due to Trump’s habit of spreading disinformation about the virus.

Americans have much greater trust in the Centers for Disease Control. A full 69% trust what the CDC says, while 60% trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been leading the response to the outbreak.

Governors also perform well in the new poll with 66% of respondents saying they generally trust what their state governors say about Covid-19. This undermines recent protests against social distancing measures.

Disapproval of Trump’s handling of the virus has increased slightly to 52%. It stood at 51% in March and so the change is not statistically significant. However, it shows Americans remain unhappy with the President’s response.

Forty-four percent approve of Trump’s handling of the crisis – a number significantly higher than those who generally believe what the President says.

Meanwhile, 65% of Americans say Trump didn’t take the Coronavirus seriously enough but just 45% say he still isn’t dealing with the crisis seriously enough.

Just 20% said Trump’s response to the virus has become effective since the outbreak began.

There have now been more than 735,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States and more than 40,000 deaths with more expected. In spite of this, the President keeps suggesting the economy must be reopened and some governors have gone too far.

