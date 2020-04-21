Texas Lt. Gov. Goes Full Trump Death Cult And Says The Economy Is More Important Than Living

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is spreading more of Trump’s death cult mentality as he proclaimed that the economy is more important than living.

Patrick told Fox News, “We’ve had the wrong science, and I don’t blame them, but let’s face reality of where we are. In Texas, we have 29 million people. We’ve lost 495. Every life is valuable, but 500 people out of 29 million. We’re locked down, and we’re crushing the average worker. We’re crushing small business. We’re crushing the markets. We’re crushing this country, and what I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for my children and grandchildren.”

Video:

TX Lt Gov Dan Patrick: "There are more important things than living … I dont want to die, nobody wants to die but man we've got to take some risks" pic.twitter.com/dRTF8Moav4 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 21, 2020



Republicans are going all-in on the death cult to save Trump’s reelection campaign. The Republican position isn’t about the average worker or small business. Patrick is spreading the false belief that if the economy is open, everything will go back to normal. Poll after poll has revealed that the American people aren’t going to flock to stores, restaurants, bars, and movie theaters until it is safe.

Republicans, like Patrick, are rationalizing letting people die needlessly from the coronavirus, as an acceptable loss of life.

The message is that Republicans are willing to kill to win an election in November, and they are trying to convince the American people that their lives aren’t as important as Trump winning a second term.