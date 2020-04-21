Trump’s Support Sinks Into The 30s As Voters Aren’t Buying His Coronavirus Propaganda

Donald Trump’s support tumbled into the 30s in a head-to-head matchup against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a new survey of registered voters found.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday, the unpopular president is trailing Biden by eight percentage points, 47 percent to 39 percent.

For Biden, that’s a two-point jump in just a week and a four-point jump over the past two weeks as Trump’s coronavirus response is increasingly viewed as a failure by a majority of the American people.

Overall, the poll found that Trump’s approval rating stands at 42 percent, with 52 percent of U.S. adults disapproving of the job he’s doing, which is about where the president’s approval rating has been over the past year.

On the specific question of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, just 44 percent of respondents said they approved of the president’s performance – an eight-point drop over the past week and 13-point plunge since last month.

Worse for Trump is that he appears to be the only leader on the face of the earth whose approval rating has suffered during this crisis. As MarketWatch noted this week, other leaders have seen their numbers surge throughout the pandemic.

Most Americans aren’t buying the MAGA propaganda

Over the past week, cable news has been plastered with footage of foaming-at-the-mouth Trump supporters storming their state capitals with assault rifles strapped to their backs and Confederate flags flying in the back of their pick-up trucks.

Instead of being a responsible president and telling the American people to observe the social distancing guidelines handed down by his own administration, Trump has encouraged his supporters to continue flocking to capitals to “liberate” their states.

Luckily, the polling indicates that a majority of the country – and even a majority of the Republican Party – believes people should remain at home “until the doctors and public health officials say it is safe.”

Donald Trump has catered his entire coronavirus response – from calling it a hoax to now banning legal immigration into the U.S. – to his loyal base. What he often forgets is that this base doesn’t even come close to the level of support he’ll need to win reelection this fall.

