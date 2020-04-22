Joe Biden Leads By 4 Points In Florida As Independents Dump Trump

A new poll of Florida shows Trump getting negative marks for his coronavirus response and approval rating as Biden leads 46%-42%.

Via a new PPP Poll:

Florida voters don’t have a clear favorite in the upcoming presidential election. If the election for president were being held today, former Vice President Joe Biden would get 46 percent of the vote, while Trump would get 42 percent. The candidates are holding their bases just about equally well, as Biden wins among Democrats 91 – 4 percent and Trump wins among Republicans 89 – 7 percent. The race is close among the key swing group, independents, with Biden getting 44 percent of the vote and Trump receiving 37 percent.

….

Voters hold a mixed view of Biden and a negative view of Trump, but their favorability ratings are moving in different directions. Trump is viewed favorably by 43 percent of voters, while 50 percent view him unfavorably – a new high favorability for the president in Florida. This compares to March 2019, when Trump had a negative 40 – 52 percent favorability rating. Biden is viewed favorably by 43 percent of voters, while 40 percent view him unfavorably. However, this is down from a positive 49 – 35 percent favorability rating in March 2019.

Part of the reason why Trump changed his residency to Florida was to help himself in the state in 2020. The general election in Florida is, stop me if you have heard this one before, expected to be close in November.

The economy isn’t going to come surging back to its previous level by November, so Trump is expected to be facing trouble spots all over the map on election night. A Democratic win in Florida would be a bellwether for a potential Biden landslide.

It is way too early to see any patterns in the state by state polling, but the coronavirus has disrupted Trump’s plan of using early 2020 to smear Biden. In the end, it might not matter what Trump does. If the economy is bad, Florida will not only be in play, it will be winnable for Joe Biden and Democrats in November.