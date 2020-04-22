Top Health Official Files Whistleblower Complaint Against Trump

The top doctor leading the federal effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine is filing a whistleblower complaint after Trump removed him from his post.

Dr. Rick Bright said in a statement:

“My professional background has prepared me for a moment like this — to confront and defeat a deadly virus that threatens Americans and people around the globe. To this point, I have led the government’s efforts to invest in the best science available to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, this resulted in clashes with H.H.S. political leadership, including criticism for my proactive efforts to invest early into vaccines and supplies critical to saving American lives. I also resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections.”

Read Dr. Bright’s full statement:

Here is Dr. Rick Bright's full statement, just emailed out by the law firm Katz, Marshall & Banks which will be representing him as he files a whistleblower complaint.

Dr. Bright said in the statement by the lawyers who will be representing him in the whistleblower complaint that he is being removed because he questioned Trump’s pushing of malaria drugs as coronavirus treatments when the initial science suggests that hydroxychloroquine leads to a higher death rate in coronavirus patients.

The more the public is learning the more it looks like this president has not only been incompetent and negligent but criminal in his coronavirus response.

Trump has removed anyone from their post that questioned him, but to remove the doctor leading the effort to develop a vaccine during a pandemic is an act that merits immediate investigation.