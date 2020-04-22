Trump Loses It When Asked How He Knows Coronavirus Won’t Come Back Stronger

Trump couldn’t keep it together when he was pressed on his claim that the coronavirus won’t come back stronger in the second wave.

The exchange:

Q: I understand that the United States will certainly be more prepared in the fall. But how can you say that you know it won’t come back in the same level that it has today?

Trump: What it is estimated — it might not come back at all, Jeff. I may not come back at all. He is talking about our worst case scenario where you have a big flu and you have some and if it does come back, it’s not going to come back, and I’ve spoken to ten different people. Not going to be like it was. Also we have much better containment now. Before, nobody knew about it. Nobody knew anything about it. We understand it. Now if we have pockets, a little pocket here, that we’re to have it put out. It goes out and it’s going to go out fast. We’re going to be watching for it. But it’s also possible it doesn’t come back at all.

Q: I understand the containment, but I don’t understand how you know it won’t come back on a big scale.

Trump: I didn’t say it’s not. I said if it does, it’s not going come back on anything near what we went through. But you could have a mess where they come at the same time. And if they come at the same time, the flu is not the greatest thing in the world, Jeff. It’s not the greatest thing either. If they come at the same time, you have them both. But if we have embers of Corona coupled with the flu, that’s not going to be pleasant, but it’s not going to be what we’ve gone through, in any way, shape or form.

Video:

Trump loses it when asked how he knows that the coronavirus won't come back as strong in its second wave. pic.twitter.com/u5C1tFezjS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 22, 2020

Trump’s answer goes against everything that is known in science so far. The virus doesn’t go away and not come back. Other countries who have lifted their restrictions have seen an increase in cases.

Trump is spinning a fairy tale. The virus isn’t going to leave and return in embers and pockets. Since there is no vaccine, it will still be with us. It might ebb in the summer and resurge in the fall, or it might shoot back up as soon as the United States tries to resume normal activity.

Donald Trump has convinced himself that the coronavirus is going away, and when he was confronted with reality, he had no answers to offer.